Australia's TGA Recognises Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine For International Travellers

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognised the two-dose vaccine of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for international travellers entering the country. The authorities have taken the decision after it has received more information that showed the efficacy of the vaccine, according to the TGA statement. As per the new decision, anyone who has received two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be considered fully vaccinated and will be permitted to enter the country. The Sputnik V has been developed by Gamaleya Research Institute in Russia.

"The TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," Australia's TGA said in a statement.

The Sputnik V provides protection and reduces the likelihood that passengers travelling to the country would transmit the virus to others, according to the statement released by Australia's medicine regulator. The data regarding efficacy was based on published studies provided to the TGA by the Russian government with the assistance of the Australian embassy in Russia. The data showed that the two doses of the Sputnik V (Gamaleya Institute) showed an average efficacy against symptomatic infection of 89%. Furthermore, the data indicated that the two-dose of Sputnik V has shown protection of 98 to 100% against hospitalisation or death.

The TGA noted that the study regarding the efficacy of the vaccines was conducted prior to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Furthermore, the TGA informed that studies that are analysing the efficacy of different vaccines against Omicron are currently conducted in many countries. In the statement, TGA mentioned that it has not currently recognised the Sputnik Light vaccine. As per the statement, the decision about recognition of the Sputnik V vaccine will expand options for the return of students, skilled and unskilled workers to Australia and business people and athletes. In 2021, TGA had recognised Sinovac, Sinopharm, Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

COVID-19 situation in Australia

According to the Australian Health Department, as of 17 January, 55,232 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,378,449. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 2668. The number of people who have been currently hospitalized due to the COVID-19 complications are 4643. According to the Australian Health Department,19,602,663 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 19,087,193 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 5,075,274 people have received the booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

