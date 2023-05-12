Big Win Against Khalistan In Australia, Authorities Cancel Referendum Event In Sydney

Authorities in Australia have decided to cancel a pro-Khalistan event in Sydney's Blacktown City after hundreds of complaints about threats by Sikhs For Justice’s propaganda event. The proposed propaganda referendum event by SFJ in Sydney was originally scheduled to take place at the Blacktown Leisure Centre Stanhope but was cancelled due to concerns over risks to staff, members of the public, and council assets, according to The Australia Today report.

"Council has, this morning, cancelled this booking as it is in conflict with adopted Council policy and due to risks to Council staff, Council assets and members of the public which cannot be practicably mitigated," Blacktown City Council Spokesperson told The Australian Today.

Big win against Khalistan in Australia

Adding further, he said, "Council’s decision is in no way an endorsement of, or criticism of, any political position relating to the internal affairs of India or Pakistan and must not be represented as support for any particular political position."

According to the report, New South Whales Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) were involved while taking a decision to withdraw permission for the pro-Khalistan propaganda event. It further added that an investigation is underway about "Sikhs For Justice Pvt Ltd” which is registered in Victoria. Citing an official, the report said that agencies are looking into a connection to an unaccounted money trail.

Miscreants defacing Hindu temples will be ‘tracked down and prosecuted’: Australia

Australia reiterated it will take all possible action against the miscreants defacing Hindu temples in the country and also stated it respects the sovereign borders of India rejecting all kinds of referendums against it. Notably, in the past few months many Hindu Temples in Australia have been desecrated with pro-Khalistan slogans and anti-India graffiti, the latest incident was reported on May 5 in Sydney.

Earlier this week, in an interview with ANI, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said, "Prime Minister Albanese committed to ensuring that our security forces, including our police, state police forces, take every possible action when the vandalism occurred to track down those responsible and to prosecute them."

Referring to the demand for the separate nation Khalistan and relevant graffiti on the temple walls, Farrell stated, "The point I make on perhaps the broader issue is that, as my Foreign Minister said when she was here in March unofficial referendum has no legal standing in Australia and Australia continues to respect and stand by India's sovereignty and its sovereign borders."