Bill Gates Invests In Australian Climate Technology Startup Dealing With Cow Burps

Bill Gates, American business mogul and Microsoft co-founder, is all set to invest in the Australian start-up Rumin8, which is working to reduce methane emissions from cow burps. According to a statement released by the Australian climate technology start-up, the American billionaire’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) led the investment round and the Australian company managed to raise a whopping $12 million in investment. The company is developing a seaweed-based feed to reduce methane emissions cows produce through their burps and farts.

During a conversation with CNN, a spokesperson for Gates’ fund BEV said, “Although cows are a significant [greenhouse gas] source, livestock agriculture remains one of the cheapest protein sources globally, which means technologies that can reduce emissions from the existing cattle supply chain today and in the future are critical.” The Australian start-up also revealed that it has further investment from two climate funds. In the Monday press release, the company revealed that it makes small quantities of feed available to the market by the end of the year.

What is Rumin8 all about?

Methane is the most common greenhouse gas that is present in the atmosphere after carbon dioxide. The poisonous gas has 84 times more potential of causing global warming over a 20-year period, than carbon dioxide. According to CNN, nearly one-third of methane emission actually comes from livestock. The Perth-based startup is now trying to introduce dietary supplements which will involve red seaweed.

According to the Australian startup, many university studies have shown that feeding cows seaweed can reduce methane emissions to a large extent. The managing director of the Australian start-up, David Messina also expressed delight over the global attention the company has received.

“We have been very pleased with the reception we have received from climate impact funds around the world," Rumin8’s managing director said. "There is a genuine desire to fund solutions to enteric methane emissions from livestock and fortunately for Rumin8, they can see the benefits of our technology," he added.

The issue of cow burps has also grabbed the attention of policymakers as well. In October last year, New Zealand proposed legislation that will involve taxing greenhouse gases that are produced by farm animals. The one-of-a-kind legislation is the world’s first scheme that will see farmers paying taxes for agricultural emissions by 2025.