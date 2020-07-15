COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Australia Amid Pandemic

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on July 15, held digital bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Gregory Andrew Hunt to discuss health co-operation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of Health said that the COVID-19 crisis provided an opportunity for the two nations to collaborate and discuss the health infrastructure and medicine. In 2017, the two nations had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation and to work together in the field of Health and Medicine.

Acknowledging his counterpart’s charity events such as a five-kilometer run for the autistic and juvenile diabetes awareness programs, Harsh Vardhan stressed a need for mutual understanding and contribution for both countries to stand inviolable in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The Health Minister stressed, "while Australia has one of the best healthcare systems of the developed world, healthcare in India is one of the fastest-growing sectors and is expected to hit a USD 275 billion marks in the next 10 years”. Further, he added, “India's domestic demand is expected to engine the growth regardless of any turbulence in the global economy.”

Had an excellent virtual interaction with Australian Health Minister Mr @GregHuntMP where we discussed at length the progress made under India-Australia bilateral MOU on Health cooperation, signed between our two countries. We devised ways to develop this partnership further. pic.twitter.com/p6TwfjvUlO — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 14, 2020

The MoU signed by the two countries covered the response to public health emergencies like the present COVID pandemic. It also covers areas of mutual interest like the management of communicable diseases like Malaria and Tuberculosis, mental health and non-communicable diseases, regulation of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical devices, and digitization of health infrastructure, as per the release.

Focusing on the stout medicinal and healthcare resources that India is internationally renowned for, Vardhan said, "India offers vast opportunities in research and development, and medical tourism,” adding, “India's traditional holistic medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga can help Australia curb obesity and related diseases.” Further, as Hunt spoke about “trust” Prime Minister Modi espoused in the internal community and appreciated India’s efforts in response to the crisis, Vardhan explained on PM Modi’s vision of 'health as a social movement'.

India's Universal Healthcare Coverage (under Ayushman Bharat) covers a massive 100 million families. 10 million individuals have benefitted in the last year alone. India is committed to eliminating TB by the year 2025. India has also undertaken efforts for mass screening of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, cancer of breast, lung, throat, and mouth—Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Further, Harsh Vardhan informed his Australian counterpart, “India has also made strides in implementing the Digital Health Blueprint to modernize the health sector, affordable medicines that treat cancer and cardio-vascular ailments and cardiac implants, made available to the poorest as per (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) program.”

India can help Australia in medicine research

Acknowledging India’s huge role in supplying inexpensive generic drugs supplying 60% of the world’s medicine, Health Minster Hunt expanded on how India could help Australia in researching new medicines for rare diseases using Genomics and Stem Cell Technology. Elaborating upon the role of India’s medical community in containment. “Australia’s Universal Telemedicine has helped tackle 19 million cases, so far”, he stated. “Its focus on health infrastructure through public and private hospitals and approach on mental health issues are models worth emulating”, he added.

