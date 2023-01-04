Cow Rescued Twice In 24 Hours, First From Sydney Shopping Centre And Then From A Mud Pit

A cow on the run in Western Sydney forced the rescue team to take two emergency calls in less than 24 hours. First, the cow was spotted in a shopping centre at Caddens near Penrith on Tuesday night, and a Fire and Rescue New South Wales crew rescued it and left it for safekeeping overnight on the grounds of Western Sydney University at Werrington.

"At that time of night, it's very difficult to relocate a cow," said Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry. "They escorted the cow in there hoping it would be safe and sound … thinking the job was done," he added. Later on Wednesday morning, at around 10:30 am, the crew was again called after the same cow was found stuck up to her stomach in mud inside a dam on campus. "This same cow found itself in more misadventure, and it got itself bogged in a dam," he said.

Cow rescued from mud pit before saved from Sydney shopping centre | See Pics

WERRINGTON | Firefighters race to the rescue of a befuddled bovine - Twice! - VIDEO. A confused cow has sparked two Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) emergencies in 24 hours in western Sydney.



The cow was first spotted on the loose in a shopping cent... https://t.co/WH9eYIp07b — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) January 4, 2023

"The rescue team used a big fire hose to create a makeshift lasso, and using the same, the team escorted the animal out of the dam," said Dewberry. "Firefighters and police soothed it and then also gave it confidence so it could get itself out with some comfort and a little bit of encouragement," he added, as reported by ABC News.

The ordeal exhausted the cow so much that she was unable to walk, but the crew remained until she finally stood on her own legs. "It's still in good spirits," Superintendent Dewberry said. The identity of the cow and her owner remained unknown to Fire and Rescue NSW. The cow will stay in a secure location at the Werrington campus until police hand her over to the owner.



Image: FRNSW/Official website