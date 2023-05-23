Cricket, Curry, Chat, Jalebi...PM Modi's Speech At Sydney Park Has Everything! Take A Look

PM Modi while addressing the community event in Sydney said, “Earlier it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs.”

“Earlier it was said that India and Australia's relation is defined by 3Cs-Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti'. Some people also said that our relationship depends on 'Energy, Economy and Education'. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect,” said PM Modi in Sydney, Australia.

The Prime Minister further said that mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed between India and Australia only due to the diplomatic relations. "The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia," he said.

Yoga also connects us: Modi

Talking about the relationship between India and Australia, the Prime Minister added, "Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long time. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now."

"I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park are very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place," PM Modi said to the Indian diaspora in Sydney.

Albanese calls PM Modi 'the boss'

Prior to PM Modi's speech, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said that the last time he saw someone on that stage was Bruce Springsteen, adding that "he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got."

He added, "Prime Minister Modi is the boss."

PM Modi’s traditional welcome

It is pertinent to note that the Prime Minister was welcomed here in a traditional manner amid Vedic chanting.

A raucous greeting greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian colleague Anthony Albanese when they arrived at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on May 23. PM Modi here addressed the members of the Indian diaspora. The people of the community have gathered in large numbers at Sydney Olympic Park to welcome PM Modi. While addressing them, the PM said that he has “kept his promise that the Indians in Australia will not have to wait for another 28 years to see their PM.”