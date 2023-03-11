Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, on the final day of his visit to India, went to the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) and addressed the students, faculty, and staff members. The Australian prime minister, on his four-day visit to India, arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening. During his session with the IIT students in Delhi, he said, "Education opens the doors of opportunity".

"It is such an honour to be here at what is not just one of India's most prestigious centres of higher education ... but a place of world renown, and one that is publicly run and funded," said Albanese while addressing the gathering at IIT Delhi.

The Australian PM also shared his experience of meeting the iIT Delhi students on Twitter, he wrote, "It was wonderful to meet with students and faculty from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi this afternoon. Education opens the doors of opportunity, and the collaboration between Australia and India will be crucial to both our countries future."

It was wonderful to meet with students and faculty from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi this afternoon.



Education opens the doors of opportunity, and the collaboration between Australia and India will be crucial to both our countries' future. pic.twitter.com/6F3fqyy4Ur — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2023



In another tweet, he wrote, "I very much want to see growing numbers of Australian and Indian students having the experiences of living and studying in our respective countries – and to bring those experiences home."

I very much want to see growing numbers of Australian and Indian students having the experiences of living and studying in our respective countries – and to bring those experiences home. pic.twitter.com/MUm1eFfGoZ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2023





Important takeaways from Albanese's address to IIT(Delhi) students

During his visit to IIT Delhi, the Australian PM in Delhi witnessed some of the state-of-the-art technologies studied and made by the researchers of IIT Delhi. After witnessing the state-of-the-art technologies, the Australian PM said, "They have briefed me on the fruitful discussions they have had this week with Indian counterparts as part of the Australia-India CEO Forum, and the opportunities for deepening cooperation. I'm also pleased to say negotiations are underway for a full Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement - one that will open access even further," reported ANI. Albanese has voiced concern over India's unique position to provide leadership in the Global South and mitigate climate challenges.

"India is in a unique position to provide leadership in the Global South. There can be no solution to climate challenges without India being central to that. Australia will become a renewable energy superpower, given its location. India will be too, and therefore, there are great opportunities to collaborate and work together", said the Australian PM.

While addressing the students, he also mentioned, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarkable goal for India to install 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030" which would have an impact on the global energy transition. Apart from this, the PM of Australia has hoped for an increase in the number of Australian and Indian students who must experience living and studying in their respective countries. He also inaugurated the centre for Australia-India relations, whose chief executive officer would be Tim Thomas. The center is expected to open later this year and would emphasise "government, industry, academia, and community to build a greater understanding of the Australia-India relationship".