Former Australian PM Keating Calls Quad 'strategic Nonsense', Urges Govt To Leave AUKUS

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has slammed the Quad security dialogue with the US, Japan, India and G7 nations. Keating described the Quad dialogue as a "piece of strategic nonsense" and urged the Albanese government to not "string together" with other nations to "try to contain China," Sky News Australia reported. He even called China as one of the most powerful and influential nations and stressed that Beijing could offer "stability" in the region as it had brought to Asia. Keating made the remarks at Melbourne's La Trobe University on Wednesday, 12 October.

Keating said that the US consolidates the Atlantic and added that the "stability" in the east is provided by China. He suggested that the ambitions of China lie in the west and not the east as he referenced the Belt and Road Initiative of Beijing. He further said that "everywhere between Wuhan and Istanbul" will have a "huge Chinese influence" in the next three decades. He noted that the BRI has financed infrastructure projects in the Baltic States and former Soviet nations, Sputnik reported. Notably, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States. In September, the Secretary of State of the US and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan "strongly" opposed any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo. The leaders in the statement further said, "We reaffirmed our conviction that international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain underpins the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific."

Keating calls on Albanese govt to withdraw from AUKUS

In his remarks, former Australian PM Paul Keating urged the Albanese government to pull out from the AUKUS security deal. He called it a "tragedy for Australia" if the government moves ahead with the partnership with US and UK, as per the Sky News Australia report. Paul Keating stressed that it is "not intelligent" for Australia to remain part of a trilateral security pact "owned by the US." He claimed that Labor should have contacted him before becoming part of the AUKUS deal. Criticising the US, Keating said that Washington has not been "grateful" for Australia's cooperation in the global scenario. He emphasised that the US is "exceptionally ungrateful" for people who back it for a lifetime and even cited himself as one of them. In 2021, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced a trilateral security partnership. The trilateral security partnership, called "AUKUS", has been launched to help in sustaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

