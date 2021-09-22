In Australia, Anti-govt Protests Continue At Melbourne Against COVID Regulations

Riot police in Australia's second-most-populous city, Melbourne on Tuesday fired pepper balls, tear gas, and rubber pellets on the anti-lockdown demonstrations as violent clashes erupted with reports of anti-vaxxers hijacking the rally. Footages broadcasted on September 21, demonstrated Melbourne’s CBD confronting demonstrators to vacate Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance as hundreds gathered at the war memorial demanding the government to scrap the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and lift the lockdown. In the shocking visuals, flares were seen erupted as cops fired projectiles to avert the angry mob from the memorial’s steps. Many were seen arrested with coercion, handcuffed, and taken to the squad cars by the riot police in popular King's Domain.

Victorian Premier says 'no excuse for terrible behaviour'

It would be the third consecutive day of civil unrest marked by the violent protests in the state’s capital, against mandatory vaccination rule for the construction sector. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on September 21 condemned the protesters’ behaviour in a press address, as she stressed that there was “no excuse for the terrible behaviour we have seen in our city over the last two days” as protesters clashed with the police. As Australia tackled the hyper contagious delta variant wave, the government in Victoria mandated for the construction employees to show proof of at least one dose of vaccination from Thursday, September 23. Over 13 per cent of the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases occurred in the construction and building industry, reports suggest, prompting officials to enact the rule.

The workers, however, have been pushing against the mandate and accused officials of shuttering lunch break areas, causing inconvenience to the employees who now had to have their tea and snacks outside. In revolt, they have spread out plastic chairs and tables at intersections in central Melbourne blocking the traffic, the Australian press reported. Workers also dashed into the headquarters of the Construction companies chanting anti-government slogans. On September 21, cops arrested at least 62 demonstrators as the revolt against vaccination swelled to a larger ‘freedom’ rally with 1000 and 2,000 protesters attacking the police, smashing police vehicle windows, launching stones, bottles, and objects in the air, and destroying the public property. The officers in riot gear then resort to firing.

