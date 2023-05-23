India To Open New Consulate In Brisbane: PM Modi Fulfils Long-pending Demand By Diaspora

At the grand community event in Sydney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a major announcement about the establishment of the Indian consulate in Brisbane. On Tuesday, the Indian PM addressed a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora residing in Australia.

“Friends, now that I am here, I will make an announcement,” said PM Modi which was followed by a massive cheer from the crowd. “A new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," he added, insisting that he is fulfilling the long wish of the Indian community living in Brisbane. PM Modi then went on to talk about the deepening ties between India and Australia and stated how these relations will empower the people of the country as well.

PM Modi joined by AUS PM

He was joined by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. The two leaders walked onto the stage in Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where they received a thunderous applause. During his welcome speech, Albanese called Modi a “Boss” and compared his popularity to Bruce Springsteen. Meanwhile, PM Modi stated that he lived up to the promise he made in 2014 that Australia would not have to wait for another 28 years for an Indian premier to set foot in the oceanic country.