Indigenous Elder Excluded From Obama's Australia Event For Being 'too Difficult'

The organiser of a Wednesday night event featuring former US President Barack Obama has apologised for cancelling the appearance of an aboriginal woman who was scheduled to deliver the greeting to the country, reported the Guardian. While apologising, the organisers shared that because of "security reasons" they have forced a last-minute change to the programme, which excluded Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy. Notably, she has been asked to join Obama for lunch on Thursday. Earlier, Aunty Joy was supposed to welcome Obama to Wurundjeri land as part of his newest speaking tour of Australia. However, she has been removed by the event's organisers, Growth Faculty, after she requested a support person to assist her at the event at John Cain Arena, as well as a gift in accordance with traditional practice. "She was told she was being 'too difficult' and was removed from event proceedings," read the statement by Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation.

“I am 78 years of age. I have never been treated or spoken to in this way in the past. I do not want this to be a reflection on President Obama. I am a leader of the Wurundjeri Nation. I asked to be treated as an equal, " said Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy.

Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy's appearance in Australia cancelled

The Wurundjeri people and all First Nations people have been deeply offended by the incident. The Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation stated: "Our Welcome to Country protocols are our traditional law and practice that has been used to welcome and offer protection to our guests on Wurundjeri lands for millennia.” The 78-year-old, Aunty Joy has been welcoming dignitaries including Nelson Mandela and the Queen. Further, the woman herself said that she was shocked at the way she had been treated. “They have always shown me respect and accepted my Welcome as a gift from our people,” said Aunty Joy reported The guardian citing a local newspaper. Further, she added, “I have been shocked and distressed by the way I have been treated by event organisers." Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Growth Faculty said in a statement that as Aunty Joy's appearance was cancelled, hence former US President Barack Obama welcome to the country was instead delivered by a Wurundjeri-Willam woman, Mandy Nicholson. According to the organisers, they have been "working with Aunty Joy and the Wurundjeri community for many weeks ahead of last night’s event".