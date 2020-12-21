Most Australians Willing To Pay For COVID-19 Vaccine, Want To Be Sure Of Safety: Survey

An International survey conducted by the Australian consultancy firm CT group recently found that a majority of Australians would pay to receive coronavirus vaccine early. The Australian government has already said that the vaccine will be free and will be rolled out in stages from March 2021 with the elderly, vulnerable and healthcare workers to be prioritised. However, the survey found that the 12 per cent of Australians said that would pay to be vaccinated early at any price and 43 per cent said that they would pay up to $170 to receive the shot early.

According to the survey, 72 per cent of Australians are also willing to take vaccines compared to 57 per cent of Americans. More than half of Australian respondents to the survey said that the vaccine should be optional compared to 40 per cent who want it to be compulsory. Moreover, nearly 43 per cent of Australians also said that they expect further waves of COVID-19 infections compared to 75 per cent in the US and 73 per cent in Britain.

Catherine Douglas, who is the managing director of CT Group’s, said, “Australians have shown themselves to be able to work together during the pandemic, and pride in what's been achieved is high”.

She added, “They are cautiously supportive of the vaccine, but just want to be sure it's safe and effective before committing to taking it. But the research also clearly suggests people are not quite ready to return to doing things as they were pre-COVID”.

Australian states impose travel ban

Meanwhile, Australian states have started imposing entry bans on Sydney residents as the novel coronavirus outbreak spreads in the largest city of the island nation. With Christmas season just around the corner, the holiday plans have been dashed by the border closures outside New South Walles (NSW) with even airlines cancelling several flights leaving the Sydney Airport on December 21 after the midnight deadline.

As per reports, the city has recorded at least 83 cases till now in the outbreak and all are linked to Sydney’s Northern Beaches region. In the wake of the situation, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on December 21 that “2020 is not done with us yet”. Speaking from Canberra, Morrison called the recent events in the country “incredibly frustrating and disappointing” for people across the nation who were looking forward to get-togethers and inter-state travel.

