PM Modi Is A Very Impressive Person Who Understands Business: Paul Schroder

Paul Schroder, CEO of AustralianSuper, Australia's largest superannuation fund praised the Indian Prime Minister as a "very impressive person who knows business". PM Modi is in Sydney on the final leg of his three-nation tour. He met with the CEO's various companies based out of Australia and invited them to invest in India.

"Ours was a most impressive meeting, the PM is a very impressive person who understands business which is very encouraging as well. The PM talked about his dreams for India and his ethic which was a really powerful message..," says Paul Schroder, CEO of AustralianSuper after his meeting with PM Modi in Sydney. "...AustralianSuper does invest in India...and we have had a very good experience in investing in India," he added.

Explore investment opportunities in India: PMO

PMO India in a tweet said, "PM @narendramodi met Mr. @Paul__Schroder, CEO of @AustralianSuper. He spoke about India's rapidly growing economy and urged to explore more investment opportunities in the country."

A statement by the PMO read, "Prime Minister highlighted India’s credentials as one of the most preferred major economies for foreign investments in the world and invited AustralianSuper to partner with India.

On May 23, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with executives from major Australian corporations and urged greater collaboration with the Indian corporate community in fields like technology, skill development, and clean energy. As the third and last stop of his three-nation tour, Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday. During this visit, he will meet with Anthony Albanese, the Australian counterpart, and attend a celebration of the vibrant, diverse Indian diaspora in Australia.

