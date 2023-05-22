PM Modi Set To Hold Bilateral Talks With Australian PM Albanese, Address Indian Community

In a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated that during his visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. On Monday, the Indian premier touched down in Australia as a part of the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. Prime Minister started off his tour from Hiroshima, Japan where he attended the Summit of the Group of Seven Nations. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi sat down with QUAD leaders for an impromptu meeting which also included the Australian PM. From there the Prime Minister paid a brief visit to the Island nation of Papua New Guinea and finally landed in Sydney on Monday.

“Prime Minister will be in Sydney till Wednesday evening. During this period, he will hold bilateral meetings with honourable Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated at a press meeting on Monday. “He will also call on the Australian Governor General David Hurley and have a meeting with the opposition Peter Dutton,” Kwatra further added. While giving out the itinerary of the PM’s visit to Australia, Kwatra mentioned that the Australian PM will also host a dinner for his Indian counterpart. During his trip to the country, PM Modi will meet the leading CEOs and also address the Indian community living in Australia.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, PM will meet Governor General David Hurley. PM Modi will also meet leading CEOs and also address the Indian community here. Australian PM Anthony Albanese will also host a… pic.twitter.com/8WV873faRK — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

PM Modi’s grand welcome to Australia

PM Modi landed in Sydney on Monday evening where he was received by Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell. According to a statement released by the government of Australia, during their bilateral meeting, the two leaders will discuss initiatives to boost trade and investments between the two nations along with the need to establish solid defence and security cooperation. At the Sydney airport, members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”. Among the cheerful group, an elderly woman who was waiting to meet the PM also sang “Suno Suno Ae Duniya Valo, Bharat Ne Bulaya Hai…” and was cheered by the massive crowd who came to welcome the Prime Minister. During his two-day visit to the country, the Prime Minister will also attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s diverse Indian diaspora.

Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/gE8obDI5eD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

With Inputs from ANI