Scott Morrison Says Australia Cannot Shut Down To Curb Second Wave Of COVID-19

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that a response to the second wave of coronavirus would not be shutting down the country. While addressing the nation on Melbourne Radio on July 15, he added that, however, his government would not be withdrawing support to those in need.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases in the southern state of Victoria has fueled a renewed debate on whether the country should respond to the latest outbreak with forceful lockdown or not. While the Prime Minister asserted that elimination of the infection was impractical, Victoria state’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said that that the idea was “worthy of consideration”.

Speaking to international media reporters, Sutton said he would “love” elimination, but now wasn’t the time to make “a detailed examination about its feasibility”. Meanwhile, Morrison said that the government would continue to provide monetary aid to jobseekers and job keepers, however with some adjustments.

Government to continue aid

“The government will continue to provide these types of supports, income supports, for those in need where the demand is for that, and in Melbourne in particular, that demand is going to be very great now for some period of time,” he said. He added that Australians could be confident that the government would continue to do what is “necessary to support people, particularly with their livelihoods and their families and what they need.”

Talking about the recent lockdown in Victoria, he said it was necessary given the significant spike in infection, but, shutting down could not be done all time. “You don’t just shut the whole country down because that is not sustainable,” he said. He further said that by doing so, authorities would be doubling down unemployment potentially, and even worse.

He further said that eliminating the virus wasn’t the right strategy for the virus. The Australian leader also stressed on the import and expert in the country. He said that elimination was impossible unless authorities were going to allow any freight or medical supplies in the country or exports or things like that. “There is always going to be a connection between Australia and the rest o the world,” he concluded.

