Scott Morrison Urges People To Not Attend Black Lives Matter Protests Amid COVID-19 Fears

As George Floyd’s tragic death has led to protests around the globe, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly warned people against going to any Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations planned across the country. While the rallies that have erupted highlight the struggles faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, the large gatherings have also caused some concerns amid COVID-19 crisis. Morrison urged citizens to not go and said that health advice is very clear.

While speaking to an international media report, Morrison said that that it is not a good idea. He added that the citizens need to find ‘better and another way’ to express their sentiments, rather than putting their own health at risk and the health of others at risk. The Australian PM also talked about the ‘great gains’ that the country has made to contain the spread of COVID-19 in recent months. He told citizens not to forget the ‘terrible economic consequences’ that the spread of the deadly virus can lead to.

NSW disapproves gathering

Morrison urged citizens not to put the country at risk and he also asked them to exercise their ‘liberties responsibly. Meanwhile, according to an international media report, the New South Wales Police force is attempting to take the organisers of a BLM protest in Sydney to the Supreme Court in a bid to stop them from going ahead. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reportedly said that her government would never approve a gathering of that many people who would be ‘disregarding the health orders’.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Berejiklian said that gathering is not allowed as the protests could not guarantee adherence to the health orders. She said that they can not guarantee safe social distancing and simply the number of protesters far exceeds the health orders and the government can not afford to have exceptions for anybody. As per reports, the supreme court is expected to hand down a decision about whether the protests can go ahead. Meanwhile, the South Australian police will reportedly allow the rally planned for Adelaide to go ahead as they believe that it is a ‘unique and extraordinary event’.

(Image: AP)

