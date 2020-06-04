PM Modi & His Australian Counterpart Did Not Discuss Standoff With China At LAC: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, June 4, stated that there was no discussion on the Indo-China border standoff during the first virtual summit between India and Australia. MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh made this revelation during a press briefing. Earlier in the week, Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell had opined that India and China should resolve the LAC standoff bilaterally.

There was no discussion on China in the virtual summit between India and Australia: Vijay Thakur Singh, MEA Secretary (East) pic.twitter.com/QnAwkrlWDE — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Singh mentioned that Australia PM Scott Morrison had termed the Indo-Australian relationship as natural and comfortable- one between two confident nations who are trusted partners. Moreover, she stressed that the relationship had been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart decided on a 'Shared Vision for Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region' to harness the opportunities and face challenges together. They reiterated their nations' commitment to promoting peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read: China: Police Bust Wildlife Trade Racket Amid Ban On Consumption Over COVID-19 Fears

Corps Commander-level talks on June 6

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

As per sources, a breakthrough has not been achieved despite a dozen rounds of talks between the two sides. The Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks shall take place on June 6. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps will represent India in the discussions with China at Chushul, a village in Leh district of Ladakh. Reports indicate that Lieutenant General Harinder Singh will hold talks with chief of China’s Southern Xinjiang Military District.

Read: Amid Tensions; ITBP Establishes 2 New Headquarters To Look After India-China Border