South Australia Imposed 'toughest Lockdown' After Pizza Boy's 'lie', Restrictions Eased

It was revealed on November 20 that the six-day shutdown in South Australia was caused by a lie of a worker at Adelaide pizza bar. According to the reports, the worker lied to the contact tracers and to this, Premier Steven Marshall said he was “fuming”. Initially, the man had told that he was a customer, however, after the lockdown was imposed, it came out that he was instead an employee who had worked several shifts.

Police are on standby at the Woodville Pizza Bar after an employee’s deception threw the entire state into lockdown #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/X7oTIALRMx — Lauren Rose (@laurenrosevj) November 20, 2020

Lie leads to lockdown

Police were stationed right outside the pizza bar as angry South Australians flooded the Woodville Pizza Bar’s Facebook page with comments after the premier’s press conference. As per a SA Police spokesperson, the police have been monitoring the situation at the Woodville Pizza Bar and are also providing routine patrols. This is being done to protect the public from indulging in any acts of vandalism or property damage. Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, later made an announcement saying that the police will be launching a ‘Taskforce Protect’ to investigate the conditions which were caused by a lie that can impact many. Assistant Commissioner Peter Harvey will be leading the group of 20 detectives as he said that the investigation would be ‘precise and fair’.

Restrictions eased in Australia

As a part of the lockdown which was imposed, schools, universities, bars and cafes were shut. Outdoor exercising and dog walking was also banned. However, later after the revelation was made, Marshall took to his official Twitter handle and shared that exercise will be permitted. He wrote, “Exercise outside of the home is now permitted & can be done with members of the same household. All other restrictions under the Stay at Home Direction will remain until midnight Saturday. From 12:01am Sunday, restrictions will be eased & @SAPoliceNews will provide details”.

Read: Mexico Reaches 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths

According to the reports by Bloomberg, Marshall termed the strain of virus as “nasty” because many infected people are not showing any symptoms. He further added that the virus is spreading from surfaces and the incubation period is as low as 24 hours. It is a ‘real worry’, the State Premier said. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Australia has a total of 27,790 cases with 907 deaths.

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown Reduced Global NO2 Concentrations By Nearly 20%: NASA

Exercise outside of the home is now permitted & can be done with members of the same household.



All other restrictions under the Stay at Home Direction will remain until midnight Saturday.



From 12:01am Sunday, restrictions will be eased & @SAPoliceNews will provide details. pic.twitter.com/zUzVgTGoUZ — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) November 20, 2020

Read: India At UN Slams 'regressive Activities' Like Support To Terrorism Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Also Read: Thane District Registers 795 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

(Image Credits: AP/Representative Image)