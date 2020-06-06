Sydney Police Pepper-sprayed Protesters At Black Lives Matter Rally

In a bid to dismiss the Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney, the police fired pepper spray on the protesters amid clashes between both sides on June 6. Even though authorities had raised concerns over demonstrations being organised amid coronavirus outbreak and feared a surge in cases, at least 30,000 people reportedly flooded the streets in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart to stand up in support of the Indigenous Australians. While the rally in New South Wales was granted official permission just last minute, thousands had assembled on the streets. However, the situation according to Australian media outlets, became intense when most of the crowd was dismissed.

There were multiple images and videos that were posted on various social media platforms, that showed police officers either directing the demonstrators on the streets to the subway station. Some of these posts were graphic and even revealed protesters removing pepper spray from their eyes. According to reports, the incidents that took place in Sydney were entirely opposite to the demonstrations happening in other cities where the authorities had praised the organisers as well as the people who showed up on streets.

Melbourne expected to fine protesters

Even though the Victoria Police was majorly impressed with the protesters at the protests over racial discrimination, the organisers are expecting to pay a penalty of $1,652 for violating the guidelines put forth by the chief health officer. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously even cautioned people against the demonstrations citing the fear of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

According to him, the people should find alternative ways to express anger which has been triggered by the incident that took place in Minnesota, US on May 25 but has triggered protests across the world. According to media reports, Morrison has said “The health advice is very clear” and added that it is not recommended to go to these demonstrations. Australian PM urged citizens to find different “better way” to showcase sentiments and said, “let’s exercise our liberties responsibly”.

(Image Source: AP)