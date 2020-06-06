Australian Man Describes His Encounter With A Shark As 'two Minutes Of Terror'; See Pics

An Australian student thought he would lose his leg when he kicked a shark on the head to escape its attack. Lachlan Pye, 18, was reportedly spearfishing off the coast of North Queensland and filming himself when an 11-foot bull shark appeared underneath him and attacked him. While describing the encounter with the shark as ‘two minutes of terror’ he said that he was diving for coral trout and fingermark beam when the chilling incident occurred.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Pye said that he took the easy shot and started to come up, however, the bull shark suddenly charged at him. The 18-year-old said that he didn’t see the shark at all until it was underneath him. The bull shark pulled Pye’s leg down, while the diver said that he was shouting and kicking his flippers frantically.

Pye reportedly added that the shark began chomping on his flippers, however, he managed to escape by kicking it in the head and swimming away, miraculously without any injuries. While the shark managed to steal Pye’s flipper, the 18-year-old took to Facebook to share snaps of the incident. Pye wrote, "So this happened. Yesterday this bull shark came up to me and snapped my fin in half and took it right off my foot. Was pretty lucky”.

Netizens call it a ‘close call’

In the series of photos, one can see the shark clamping its jaws on the diver’s flipper. Since shared, several internet users said that it was a ‘close call’, while others wrote that they were ‘glad’ that Pye still got his legs. One Facebook user said, "It’s a once in a lifetime thing so you should be shark-free from now on”.

