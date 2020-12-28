Sydney Residents Asked To Watch New Year Fireworks From Home Under New COVID Restrictions

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on December 27 announced a set of new restrictions for Sydney on the occasion of the New year as NSW recorded 14 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In an official press conference, Berejiklian banned the congregation in Sydney’s downtown harbourside where the crowd gathers every year to watch the New Year fireworks at the Opera House, citing the deadly resurgence of the disease. Restrictions of the outdoor public gathering were also announced for Greater Sydney, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong areas, according to NSW primer’s announcement.

“The CBD frontline worker fireworks vantage point offering is cancelled. Frontline workers will be offered another opportunity in 2021,” the NSW government informed in a release. Berejiklian told a press conference that a short, seven-minute fireworks display will continue at midnight and will be broadcast on ABC TV for the public to watch it from the home confinement. Boats will be permitted on Sydney Harbour to watch the midnight fireworks display with adherence to Exclusion Zones restrictions, speed limits, minimum wash requirements and anchoring restrictions. “Only approved vessels will be granted access into the Managed Access Area as defined by the Department of Premier and Cabinet and Transport for NSW Maritime,” NSW premier announced.

Celebrations 'COVID safe'

While the Hospitality venues were allowed to operate on the New year, the capacity was slashed basis 1 person per 4 square metres. The government-mandated the use of the face masks and allowed the council events to run, but with seating that adhered to the social distancing rules and did not lead to mixing of attendees of any kind. Restaurants were ordered to maintain safe hygiene practices and use QR codes to check-in the people in order to ensure health safety.

The NSW government announced that in order to keep the New Year's Eve celebrations COVID safe, special zones will be established for Circular Quay, North Sydney and the city. These zones will be in effect from 5 pm Thursday 31 December. Green Zone includes Circular Quay and key public vantage points in North Sydney. Entry to this zone is restricted to residents who live inside the zone, their guests, and those with confirmed bookings at venues such as restaurants, hotels or bars within the area. Yellow Zone will be established around the Green Zone and while the entry isn’t restricted for residents or visitors, the local police might disperse the gatherings.

