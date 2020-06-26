Australian Tech Giant To Build World's Tallest Hybrid Timber Tower In Sydney

Atlassian, the global software giant, on June 25 announced that it will be building the world's tallest "hybrid timber" building. As per reports, the building will be the software giants new headquarters in Sydney, Australia. The building will reportedly consist of 40 storeys and will be constructed with timber mass -- layers of softwoods pressed together -- and will feature a glass and steel facade, topped by outdoor gardens.

A building with a low carbon footprint

According to reports, Atlassian’s new headquarters has been designed by New York architects SHoP and Australian firm BVN. The hybrid timber building will supposedly function fully on renewable energy and will consist of solar panels and self-shading windows. In an effort to lower the buildings carbon footprint the building will use a technique called Mass Timber Construction in which softwood is fused together.

As per report the construction for the new Atlassian building is scheduled to start sometime next year and will be completed in 2025. Highly ecological, hybrid timber constructions like the Atlassian building that are environmentally friendly have seen a rise in popularity recently. The Netherlands will reportedly begin work next year on a timber tower in Rotterdam.

In a statement released by Atlassian founder Scott Farquhar, the building will house 4,000 of the company’s staff and will become the hub of a new tech precinct in the central Sydney business district. In his statement, he also added that the building will be highly sustainable and highly flexible and that it was designed keeping the future of the planet in mind.

According to reports, Farquhar, also said that because following the COVID-19 pandemic many staff will be working from home but the company’s still required office buildings and since constructions has not yet begun, the building can be further designed keeping in mind the new ways of working that will have to become the norm because of the coronavirus pandemic.