World Environment Day: BSF, AAI Plant Saplings, Organise Cleanliness Drives Across N-E

World Environment Day was observed globally on Friday. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the world came in unison with a pledge to protect the environment. The day was also observed in the Northeast. Various organizations like the Border Security Forces, Central Reserve Police Force, Airports Authority of India Northeastern Region observed the day with plantation drives.

BSF plantation drive

In BSF's Frontier Headquarters at Guwahati, the day was marked with various programmes including plantation of saplings of fruit-bearing trees, ornamental trees and other shade trees, cleaning drives inside the BSF campus and awareness programme was also organized.

IG BSF, Guwahati Frontier Rajesh Kumar, inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling. While addressing the BSF personnel ahead of the mega plantation drive, he reminded them about the significance of flora for the ecosystem.

On the occasion, BSF troops also took pledge towards fighting against environmental pollution. Over 8025 saplings of various fruit-bearing trees were planted by BSF and CAPFs Composite Hospital Patgaon.

N-E cities observe Environment Day

Similarly, a tree plantation drive was organised at all the airports and its establishments in the Northeast region including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Agartala, Shillong, Silchar, Jorhat, Lilabari and Tezu.

Employees of the Airports Authority of India, along with CISF personnel, representatives from various airlines as well as State forest department officials participated in the plantation drive. Several other NGOs, government departments, and private firms too observed the 'World Environment Day' in a solemn way maintaining the social distancing measures due to Covid-19 pandemic.

It may be mentioned that due to the lockdown and the situation arising out of Covid-19 in the region, the World Environment Day had been a low key affair compared to previous years.

Northeast is home to diverse flora and fauna. The rich biodiversity in the region has always inspired coexistence with nature.

