COVID-19: Melbourne Braces For More Business Closures As Australia Enters Stage 4 Lockdown

After Victoria state announced a state of emergency to curb the outbreak of coronavirus, its capital city Melbourne braces for more business closures as tougher restrictions bite. Under the new restrictions, a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be in place for six weeks, barring the city's nearly five million people from leaving their houses except for work, for buying essentials, for exercise and medical care. In this state of emergency, Supermarkets will remain open along with restaurant takeaway and delivery services, but some businesses that previously had not been forced to close will be asked to shut down. Schools will move to remote learning from Wednesday.

More business closures

According to media reports Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the economy faces another significant hit after Victoria extended a lockdown across the whole state and placed its capital Melbourne under a night-time curfew. He also added Treasury was still working through the expected impact and a lot depended on further announcements expected this week on what industries and businesses would be allowed to stay open under the new restrictions. The state of Victoria contributes quarter share in national economy Previous estimate by Treasury Department show a six-week Melbourne lockdown would cost the economy Australian $3.3 billion ($2.4 billion) in the September quarter.

Australian Defence force is helping the Department of Health and Human Services Victoria in contact tracing as part of operation COVID 19 assists. Nationwide 3100 personnel are working to help state governments in containing the virus. According to the latest data the State of Victoria has 11,557 confirmed cases with 123 deaths and 4,195 recoveries.

