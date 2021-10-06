Two-year-old Boy Tries To Move A Snake On The Grass; Father Says He's 'Learning The Ropes'

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a child grabbing the tail of a snake with his hands. The two-year-old toddler in the video tries to pull the snake on the grass. The video has been shared by Matt Wright on Instagram. The clip has caught the attention of netizens who have a variety of reactions to the clip.

Toddler tries to move the snake

Matt Wright, an Outback Wrangler has posted the clip alongside the caption, "Learning the ropes". The video features Matt Wright and his son and in the video, Wright can be seen teaching his son Banjo to handle the snake. The video showed the toddler pulling the snake by the tail and dragging it across the grass. In the video, Matt Wright can be seen motivating his son to move the snake on the grass. As the video proceeds, the snake wraps itself around a wooden pole. In the end, the child got scared and screamed "Oh no". The video ends with child running to his father, who again tells him to pull the snake by the tail. Banjo can be seen going towards the snake and again pulling it by the tail.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on the photosharing site, the video has garnered over 379,260 views and several reactions. The video has grabbed the attention of social media users who flooded the comments section. One user commented, "This is why I don’t go to Australia". Another user commented, "I love this family..watching Banjo with Matt and Kaia is pure joy.. this is life". Another user wrote, "He's teaching her not to be afraid and to respect the animal gently and humanely at such a young age. That's awesome. Like a young Steve Irwin". Check out some user reactions:

Last month, a video was doing rounds on the Internet that involved a man and a beautiful rainbow snake. In the video, a rainbow snake is seen slithering and wrapping around the man's body, while the snake's handler and others around him watch the scene unfold. The video was shared by an Instagram user Jay Brewer, who is a zookeeper. The video shows Brewer, who introduces a multi-hued snake named MyLove and takes it out of a box. With the assistance of two other people, he then transports the reptile into a house. They then gently place the snake on a blindfolded man sleeping on the floor, as seen in the video.

Take a look at the video:

Image: Instagram/mattwright