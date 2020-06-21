Australia: Victoria Extends State Of Emergency Till July 19 As COVID-19 Cases Surge

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria on June 21 reportedly extended its state of emergency for another four weeks to July 19. According to an international media outlet, the state recorded 19 new confirmed cases on Sunday, taking the total in the region to 1,836. With an increase in the confirmed number of cases in recent days, Victoria had also reimposed lockdown restrictions, however, with a pick-up in ‘community transmission’ the authorities decided to extend the state of emergency.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Victoria’s health minister Jenny Mikakos said that 210 of the state’s cases are believed to be tied to community transmission. Mikakos also blamed the recent spread to big parties, lunches and the family gatherings that have been taking place since the restrictions eased on June 1. The minister reportedly said that the authorities obviously have been concerned by the increasing numbers that were seen in recent days.

While calling it a ‘serious situation’, Mikakos informed that the police has planned to step up enforcement efforts, especially in suburbs where there have been breakouts. As per reports, the cops have also been patrolling ski resorts and camper-van parks during the upcoming school holidays. Moreover, it was also reported that the new confirmed cases also included an Australia Rules football player, who became the first in the league to test positive.

Victoria at ‘critical crossroads’

The announcement of the state of emergency comes after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews reportedly said that the state was at a ‘critical crossroads’. On June 20, Andrews also had reimposed COVID-19 lockdown measures. While reducing outdoor gatherings from a 20-person cap to 10, Andrews also informed that homes would only be allowed a maximum of five visitors.

Even with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Australia’s federal government stepped up pressure on state and territory leaders to reopen internal borders in a bid to revive the country’s coronavirus-hit-economy. According to reports, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also made the plea at a meeting of the national cabinet dealing with the crisis. While Morrison announced ‘three-step-plan’ last month to ease lockdown measures by July and also allow domestic travel, the implementation of it still depends on the leaders of the individual states and territories.

(Image: AP)

