Watch: PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome In Sydney With Traditional Vedic Chanting

In the midst of Vedic chanting and other customs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, accompanied him as well. Cultural performances hit the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney with a bang where the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived. The Indian Prime minister is on a three-nation tour with Sydney as the last leg of the tour.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney amid Vedic chanting and other traditional ways at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also with PM Modi.

"The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney's community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF's directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.

#WATCH | Australia | Cultural program underway at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly for a community event.

20,000 members of the Indian diaspora to attend the event

Sydney Olympic Park is decorated and over 20,000 members of the Indian diaspora eagerly wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of India in a tweet said, "Immense enthusiasm in Sydney for the community programme, which begins soon…"

At the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, Modi, who is in Australia as a guest of the Australian government, addressed the audience. Modi's supporters in Brisbane and Canberra have planned special buses.

Immense enthusiasm in Sydney for the community programme, which begins soon…

Members of the Indian diaspora express their excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event that will be held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Shashi Prabha says, "All of us are excited for PM Modi to arrive. That is the most important thing for us at the moment."