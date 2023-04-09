Will US Election In 2024 Change AUKUS Plans? Here Is What Australia's PM Albanese Says

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed confidence that the agreement with the United States to acquire a fleet of nuclear submarines will proceed regardless of the outcome of the 2024 presidential elections. During an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Albanese was asked about the escalating political division in the US following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, who is currently campaigning for another term in office.

According to a report from Business Times, Albanese emphasized that the relationship between Australia and the US was not solely dependent on their respective leaders, but between their nations. He further stated that he was not concerned about any potential impact on the AUKUS agreement if Trump were to win the presidency again.

Australia and US share common values, says Australian PM

“Australia and the US share common values,” the Australian PM said. President Joe Biden is anticipated to make his inaugural trip to Australia in May to participate in the QUAD strategic partnership summit, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The AUKUS security agreement inked in 2021 dictates that the UK and the US will provide support to Australia in acquiring a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, with the initial batch of US Virginia-class vessels set to reach Australian shores by the start of the 2030s.

The AUKUS agreement has faced criticism in Australia for allegedly tying the country too closely to the US. In a speech last March, former Prime Minister Paul Keating referred to the deal as the "worst deal in history," claiming that Australia would be subject to the "whim and caprice" of Washington.

What exactly is AUKUS and why is matters?

AUKUS is a security agreement signed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia in September 2021. The deal aims to strengthen the security and defense cooperation among the three countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where China's military and economic influence is growing. The key focus of the agreement is to provide Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, which is expected to enhance its maritime capabilities and enable it to better respond to security challenges in the region.

The AUKUS agreement has significant implications for the US' grand-strategic goals, as it reflects a shift in the country's foreign policy priorities toward the Indo-Pacific region. The Biden administration has identified the region as a key area of focus for its foreign policy, with a view to counterbalancing China's rise and asserting its own influence in the region. By forging closer ties with Australia and the UK through the AUKUS agreement, the US is seeking to project its power and influence in the region, while also providing a strong deterrent against any aggressive actions by China.

The AUKUS deal underscores the growing importance of technology in modern warfare and defense. The decision to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines represents a significant leap forward in the country's technological capabilities and will give it an edge in the region. The agreement also provides opportunities for greater technological cooperation among the three countries, particularly in areas such as cyber defense, artificial intelligence, and space exploration.

However, the AUKUS agreement has also been met with criticism and concerns, particularly in France, which was left out of the agreement despite having an existing contract to provide conventional submarines to Australia. The move has strained France's relationship with Australia and the US and raised questions about the US' reliability as an ally.