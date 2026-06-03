Australian Court Bans Man From Contacting Norwegian Princess Studying In Sydney

MELBOURNE: A 63-year-old man was banned on Wednesday from contacting Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexander or her family for two years as she studies at a university in Australia.

David James Cook appeared in court where he was issued with a two-year Apprehended Violence Order that prevents him from entering the Sydney University campus or searching the 22-year-old royal online and contacting her or her family.

Such orders are intended to prevent an individual from subjecting another person to acts of violence, intimidation or harassment.

Cook told reporters as he left the Newtown Court House, in Sydney, that the order stemmed from a card he sent to Ingrid, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne.

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“I sent her a card just asking for friendship, that’s all,” Cook told Nine News television. He added: “I did not intentionally upset her in any way and I wouldn’t do so. She’s a nice person. I bumped into her at an event and I followed up with the card.”

Cook was later charged with assaulting a news photographer after his court appearance. The photographer suffered minor injuries, a police statement said.

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Cook was released from police custody and will appear in court on July 17 on the assault charge.

Ingrid has been living on the university campus in Sydney since she arrived in Australia last year for a three-year degree course in international relations.