Australian Far-Right Senator Pauline Hanson Wears Burqa in Parliament, Sparking Outrage

Australian Parliament witnessed intense disruption on Monday after One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson entered the Senate chamber wearing a burqa, prompting an hour-long suspension of proceedings.

Hanson, who has long advocated for a nationwide ban on the burqa, refused to remove the garment when questioned by the Senate President. As a result, she was ordered to leave and barred from participating further in the day’s session.

Defending her actions, Hanson described the protest as a call to ban what she labelled an “oppressive and extremist cultural symbol” and claimed the face-covering poses a national security risk. However, she did not provide evidence of any specific threats linked to the burqa.

The move sparked immediate criticism across party lines. Senator Fatima Payman, the first hijab-wearing woman elected to Australia’s federal parliament, condemned the stunt as disrespectful and inflammatory.

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi also denounced the act, calling it “blatant racism” and warning that such gestures could escalate hostility toward Muslim women across the country.

Aftab Malik, Australia’s Islamophobia Commissioner, criticised Hanson’s reasoning as “misleading”, saying claims that burqas compromise security have been repeatedly debunked and risk further marginalising Muslim communities.

Monday’s incident echoed a similar protest staged by Hanson in 2017, when she wore a burqa during a Senate session to push for the same ban — a move that was widely dismissed then as a political performance.