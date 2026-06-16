Pakistan Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies, 3 Injured As Cops Mistakenly Shoot Australian Family

Chakwal: A nine-year-old Australian girl has been tragically killed and two family members critically injured after police officers opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle in a devastating case of mistaken identity in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The fatal shooting took place late Wednesday night, June 10, in the Chakwal district, situated 300 kilometres from Lahore.

The victim, identified as Hania Ahmed, was a Year 4 student from Perth, Western Australia. She was visiting relatives alongside her family following a pilgrimage to Mecca.

According to local authorities and statements from the Punjab Police Crime Control Department, the family was travelling in a rental car when they were intercepted and held at gunpoint by two armed robbers.

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As the suspects attempted to steal valuables, a nearby police unit observed the confrontation, prompting a brief exchange of gunfire between officers and the criminals.

In the ensuing chaos, Hania's father, Adeel Ahmed, attempted to accelerate away from the scene to protect his family.

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However, police personnel mistakenly assessed that the fleeing rental car belonged to the robbers. Officers launched a barrage of gunfire at the vehicle, riddling it with bullets.

Hania sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead upon arriving at a nearby hospital.

Her 39-year-old father and her 11-year-old brother, Aafan, suffered critical gunshot wounds and underwent emergency surgery, remaining hospitalised in serious condition.

Her mother, Dr Sidra Khan, survived the encounter physically unhurt but remains in a state of severe shock. The incident has triggered widespread public outrage in both Pakistan and Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the tragedy, calling for absolute accountability and demanding answers from Pakistani leadership.

"Australia expects there to be transparency and a proper investigation of these circumstances," Albanese stated, extending his condolences to the grieving Pakistani-Australian community.