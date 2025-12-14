World Leaders, Including Australian PM & Israeli President, Condemn Sydney's Bondi Beach Shooting That Killed 12

New Delhi: The mass shooting in Sydney's Bondi Beach after two gunmen opened fire during a Jewish religious event on Sunday has drawn condemnation from leaders across the world. As per reports, at least 12 people lost their lives and more than 29, including cops, have been injured in the shooting in which the gunmen opened more than 50 rounds of fire.

Several videos circulating online shows people on the beach and nearby park scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens could be heard. One video showed a man dressed in a black shirt firing a large weapon before being tackled by a man in a white T-shirt who wrestled his weapon off him. A different man was seen firing a weapon from a pedestrian bridge.

Australia police have already declared the shooting in Bondi Beach as ‘terrorism incident’.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday condemned the shooting in Sydney, calling it ‘cruel attack on Jews’

The President posted on X, "Our hearts go out to our Jewish sisters and brothers in Sydney who have been attacked by vile terrorists as they went to light the first candle of Chanukah..."

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation in Australia that the attack targeted the Jewish community.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese strongly reacted saying the scenes in Bondi are "shocking and distressing", adding that police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives.

PM Anthony, while addressing a press conference, stated that an attack on jews is an attack on Australians. Terming the incident as unfortunate, he stated that the agencies will provide factual updates and reassuring support to the jews, the PM stated that "your fellow Australians are with you."

Reacting to the incident, New South Wales police said on X, "Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to avoid the area. Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand."

Sussan Ley, the leader of Australia's opposition Liberal party, said the loss of life in the incident was "significant". "Australians are in deep mourning tonight, with hateful violence striking at the heart of an iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love, Bondi," she said.

The Australian Jewish Association slammed the Albanese administration over the shooting and said Jews in the country are now worried about their future. Their post on X read, “What happened tonight is a tragedy but entirely foreseeable. The Albanese government was warned so many times, but failed to take adequate action to protect the Jewish community…”

EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen also expressed shock over the incident and said, “Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere.”