Gunshots Reported At Australia Beach, Police Urge People To Take Shelter

Sydney: After reports of multiple shots fired at Sydney's Bondi Beach came forth, the Australian police said on Sunday they were responding to the developing incident and were urging the public to avoid the area.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that several shots were fired at the popular beach. However, the report mentioned that it was not clear if anyone had been hit.

“Anyone at the scene should take shelter,” the New South Wales police posted on X.

According to some videos circulating on X, people on Bondi Beach were seen scattering amid multiple gunshots and police sirens.

Advertisement

Further details about the incident are awaited.

The reports of the incident came hours after two people were killed and several other were injured in a shooting at Brown University's Barus & Holley Engineering Building in the United States during the final exams. The shooter has not yet been arrested while the investigations into the incident is ongoing. US President Donald Trump confirmed in a post on Truth Social that the suspect is not in custody.

Advertisement

According to Deputy Chief of Police Timothy O’Hara, the suspect was dressed in black and last seen leaving on foot. The university located in the Providence region in the state of Rhode Island issued an official alert as the suspect is still at large. Authorities have imposed a shelter-in-place order as law enforcement continues to search the area.