‘Avoid Actions That Undermine Peace’: PM Modi Expresses Concern Amid Reports of Attack on Putin’s Residence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep concern over reports that the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin had been targeted amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Stressing the need to avoid further escalation, PM Modi said that diplomacy remains the most viable path to end hostilities and achieve lasting peace.

PM Modi also underlined that violence could derail the ongoing peace efforts and called on all sides to stay committed to dialogue.

Allegations By Russia, Denial By Ukraine

Russia, on Monday, alleged that Ukraine attempted an attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region, west of Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Ukraine launched 91 long-range drones over December 28-29, all of which were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defence systems. He informed that there were no injuries. Whether Russian President Putin was present at the residence at the time of the alleged attack is yet to be revealed.

Describing the alleged incident as an act of ‘state terrorism’, Lavrov warned that Moscow's negotiating stance would be reviewed. However, assuring while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Lavrov said that as the attack on Putin's residence has taken place during negotiations for a possible peace deal, Moscow's position will be reviewed going forward.

"Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," Lavrov said. He also informed that the targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia's armed forces.

Ukraine has strongly rejected the accusations. Denying the claims of Russian side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the accusation ‘a lie’. He added that Moscow's latest allegations were meant to justify Russian strikes in Ukraine and they are preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv.

Zelenskky also claimed that Russia was trying to undermine progress reached in Ukraine-US peace talks.

Trump Reacts After Call With Putin

US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the issue, saying he was ‘very angry’ after President Putin told him about the alleged attack during a phone call on Monday morning.

"I don't like it. It's not good," Trump told reporters when asked if he was worried the allegation could affect his efforts to broker peace. “I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it.” "It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive, because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that," he said.