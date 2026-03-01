'Signs That Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may no longer be alive. During a televised address, Netanyahu said there are “many signs” that Khamenei is no longer alive. However, there are no official confirmation from Iran over this.

"This morning we destroyed the compound of the tyrant Khamenei," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"There are many signs that this tyrant is no longer. This morning we eliminated senior officials in the ayatollahs' regime, Revolutionary Guards commanders, senior figures in the nuclear program - and we will continue. In the next few days, we will hit thousands more targets of the terror regime," Netanyahu added.

Earlier in the day, explosions were reported at Khamenei's residence. Satellite images showed a thick plume of black smoke emanating from the Iranian leader's compound following the attack. Further, Khamenei's residence seems to have purportedly collapsed after the bombing.

