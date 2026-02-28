Updated 28 February 2026 at 18:32 IST
Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Safe? Satellite Pic Shows Damage To His House After Bombing
Mystery over the safety of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali's is mounting after his house was attacked in the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Saturday. A satellite image has now surfaced showing the extensive damage to Khamenei's secure compound.
Tehran: Mystery over the safety of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali's is mounting after his house was attacked in the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Saturday. A satellite image has now surfaced showing the extensive damage to Khamenei's secure compound. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities said that they had moved Khamenei to a safe area before the attack.
The image, taken by Airbus, shows a thick plume of black smoke emanating from the Iranian leader's compound following the attack. Further, Khamenei's residence seems to have purportedly collapsed after the bombing.
