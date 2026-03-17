New Wave of Air Raid Hits Baghdad, Targets Iran-Backed Group’s Facility; 4 Killed

Baghdad: Multiple explosions have rocked Iraq's capital, with at least four people killed in an air raid on a building used by an Iran-backed group, according to a report by Al Jazeera, citing witnesses and security sources. The deadly attack in the Jadiriya district followed the sounds of an explosion from near the US embassy compound, located within the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Al Jazeera noted that verified footage shows fire and smoke rising from the vicinity of the embassy, while additional clips showed "air defence systems intercepting several drones" in the skies nearby. Adding to the chaos, CNN reported that both the US Embassy and a hotel were targeted by drones early Tuesday. Geolocated video showed an explosion close to the embassy and air defence systems engaging a projectile approximately 600 metres from the compound.

Simultaneously, a new wave of rockets struck an American diplomatic facility near Baghdad airport. Iraq's Ministry of Interior confirmed that a drone fell on the Al-Rasheed Hotel during the early hours. In a statement, the ministry clarified that forensic teams found the drone had struck the hotel's upper fence "without resulting in any loss of life or significant material damage".

The instability has extended to Iraq's vital energy infrastructure, with the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq also coming under attack, as confirmed by the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of Iraq's armed forces. Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency cited security sources stating that four drones attempted to target the US Embassy; all were intercepted, with debris landing on Abu Nuwas Street and within the Green Zone.

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This surge in violence in Iraq coincides with a broader regional escalation. According to CNN, the United Arab Emirates was forced to temporarily close its airspace after drone strikes triggered separate fires at the Fujairah oil zone and the Shah gas field.

In a related maritime incident, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was hit by an "unknown projectile" approximately 23 nautical miles east of Fujairah. While the strike caused "minor structural damage" to the vessel while it was "at anchor," there were "no injuries reported" and "no environmental impact" was detected.

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Further west, the Ministry of Defence in Saudi Arabia confirmed that several unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralised in the eastern portion of the kingdom. Officials stated the drones were "intercepted and destroyed" after being detected, following a similar operation where Saudi forces successfully engaged six drones to prevent any impact.

In response to these heightening tensions, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to review regional developments. According to Gulf News, the two leaders identified the escalating military actions as presenting "grave threats to regional and global security and stability" and addressed what they termed "blatant Iranian attacks" directed at nations throughout the region.