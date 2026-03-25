Balochistan Schools Closed Till March 31, Mobile Internet Suspends In Multiple Cities: Here's What We Know

Balochistan: The Government of Balochistan has prolonged the suspension of academic activities until March 31 and has also directed the closure of mobile internet services in several cities, citing security-related concerns, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

As per an official notification released by the Department of Colleges, Higher and Technical Education, all public and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, degree and intermediate colleges, polytechnic institutes, Balochistan Residential Colleges (BRCs), and cadet colleges, will remain shut during this period, the TBP report stated.

This move comes after an earlier notification issued on March 9 when educational activities were initially halted. Officials explained that extending the closure was necessary due to the prevailing security situation, to safeguard students and staff, and to address administrative requirements. The notification further clarified that no academic or extracurricular activities would be allowed, and authorities concerned have been instructed to strictly enforce the directive, with action to be taken in case of violations, according to the TBP report.

In a separate development, mobile internet services have been suspended in various parts of Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, as well as Noshki, Kharan, Dalbandin, Mastung, Kalat, Sibi, and nearby regions. The province's interior ministry stated that this step was also taken due to security concerns, although no timeline has been announced for the restoration of services.

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The suspension has faced criticism from political and social groups, who have raised concerns about its impact on communication, everyday life, and access to information. These measures come amid heightened security arrangements around March 23, during which internet services and train operations were also halted in certain areas of Balochistan. While authorities have not disclosed specific details about potential threats, officials indicated that these actions are precautionary, as noted in the TBP report.

The combined measures, closure of educational institutions and disruption of communication services highlight the continuing security challenges in the region. Independent evaluation of the situation remains limited due to restricted access and the lack of detailed official information.