Bangladesh: 3 Accused Arrested In Shariatpur's Khokon Das Murder Case

Dhaka: Bangladesh's elite force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has arrested the three main accused in the murder of Khokon Das (50), a pharmacy owner and bKash agent from Shariatpur, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said on Sunday. According to information provided by RAB-8 and the Intelligence Wing in Dhaka, a team from RAB-14, CPC-2, Kishoreganj Camp, led by Company Commander ASP Shahjahan, conducted an operation around 1:00 am on Saturday and arrested the named suspects Sohag, Rabbi, and Palash from the Bajitpur area of Kishoreganj.

Shariatpur Superintendent of Police Rawnak Jahan stated that before his death, the victim Khokon Das mentioned the names of the accused. She further said that Khokon Das, son of Paresh Das, was a medicine shop owner and a bKash agent. On the night of 31 December 2025, at around 9:30 p.m., he was returning home after closing his business at Keherbhanga Bazaar.

When he reached the Tilai area near his home, 3-4 unidentified assailants launched a sudden attack on him with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple injuries and snatching the cash he was carrying. After realising that the victim had recognised some of them, the attackers poured petrol on his body and face and set him on fire in an attempt to kill him. Hearing his screams, residents rushed to the scene, prompting the attackers to flee.

Later, locals rescued Khokon Das in a critically injured and burnt condition and admitted him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, the attending doctors referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The Superintendent of Police added that the arrested individuals are locally known as hooligans and are reportedly involved in drug abuse. Khokon Das's nephew-in-law, Pranto Das, told ANI that the family is seeking a proper investigation and justice for the killing. He said none of the perpetrators should be allowed to escape, stressing that those identified must be arrested without delay.