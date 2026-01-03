Venezuela Seeks 'Proof Of Life' After Maduro's Capture, Demands Urgent UNSC Meeting

Caracas: Venezuela has released the first statement after its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were claimed to be captured by US Army. The South American country's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez condemned the “savage" airstrikes on Caracas and demanded proof of life of Maduro and his wife from the United States.

'Unaware Of Their Whereabouts'

"We demand immediate proof of life of President Nicolas Maduro and the first combatant Cilia Flores,” the Vice President said while speaking to Venezuelan media. She added that the Venezuelan authorities are unaware of their whereabouts.

‘We Demand Respect For International Laws’

Condemning the “brutal” airstrikes conducted by the United States on the Venezuela's capital city Caracas, Rodriguez said, "We demand respect for international law. We condemn this brutal, savage form of aggression against our people, which has claimed the lives of military officials, who have become martyrs of our homeland, and which has claimed the lives of innocent Venezuelan civilians in the different points of the attacks, both in the capital city and in the Aragua states, in the state of Miranda and in the state of La Guaira."

Venezuela Calls For Urgent UNSC Meeting

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has sought an urgent meeting of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In a message on Telegram, Yvan Gil wrote, "Faced with the criminal aggression committed by the US government against our homeland, we have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which is responsible for upholding international law."