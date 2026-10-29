Bangladesh Air Force Officer Linked To Former PM Hasina Escape Video Found Dead In River

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri was found dead in the Turag River in Dhaka on Wednesday, October 28, a day after he was reported missing. His death has drawn attention because of his reported connection to a video purportedly showing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh by aircraft on August 5, 2024.

The 28-year-old former officer’s body was recovered by personnel from the Tongi River Police Outpost near Rajabari Ghat in the Uttarkhan area after authorities received information through Bangladesh’s national emergency helpline, 999, at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to reports, Souri was wearing a black shirt and white trousers when his body was recovered. A wristwatch was found on his wrist, while an iPhone in his pocket helped authorities establish his identity.

The body was subsequently taken to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for a post-mortem examination. Police said the exact cause of death would be established after the autopsy report.

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Tahsif Souri's Death: Family Alleges Murder

Souri’s death has triggered allegations from members of his family, who have questioned the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

His cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, alleged in a Facebook post that he had been subjected to mental harassment over the video linked to Hasina’s departure from Bangladesh. She claimed that he continued to face pressure even after being retired from the Air Force.

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Jahan alleged that Souri had been killed and questioned whether sharing the video had led to his death. She also claimed that he had not recorded the footage himself but had shared it.

However, these allegations have not been independently established, and police have not confirmed that his death was connected to the video. The cause of death remains subject to the post-mortem examination.

Video Linked To Sheikh Hasina's Departure

Souri came into the spotlight following the circulation of footage purportedly showing Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh by aircraft on August 5, 2024, amid the political upheaval that led to the end of her tenure as prime minister.

Reports have linked the former flight lieutenant to the video, with claims that he was involved in its release or circulation. However, the precise circumstances surrounding the recording and dissemination of the footage have not been officially established.

The connection has now become a focus of attention following his death, particularly after his cousin alleged that he had faced harassment over the video.

Police Await Autopsy Report

Police have said that the cause of Souri’s death will be determined after the post-mortem examination. An inquest report was prepared before his body was transferred to the hospital morgue.

The recovery of his body came a day after he was reported missing. Authorities have not established whether the death was accidental or involved any criminal act.