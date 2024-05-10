Advertisement

Dhaka: A pilot was killed and another was injured after a trainer jet of the Bangladesh Air Force (YAK130) crashed into the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on Thursday. The deceased pilot was identified as squadron leader Asim Jawad.

“A YAK 130 training fighter of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed at Patenga in Chattogram due to mechanical failure,” said a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Advertisement

The aircraft crashed around 11 am (local time) into the Karnaphuli River and landed near the Boat Club in Patenga, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Port Zone Deputy Commissioner Shakila Sultana.

Wing Commander Sohan Hasan Khan and squadron leader Jawad managed to eject from the jet. The two pilots, who deplaned by parachute, were taken to the Combined Military Hospital. The ISPR said squadron leader Asim Jawad, 32, died while undergoing treatment at a Navy hospital.

Advertisement

Earlier today, a Bangladesh Air Force's YAK-130 aircraft crashed approximately 2 miles east of the airfield, into the Karnaphuli River. Although the pilots managed to eject from the aircraft, but one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital while other is undergoing treatment.… pic.twitter.com/SwcRMnSJhq — Geo Political Updates (@GeoPolUpdates)

A video of the incident showing the rear of the aircraft on fire as it nosedived has surfaced online. The aircraft is seen making almost a circle before it crashed into the river as parts of the jet fell apart bit by bit.

Advertisement

Divers, firefighters, and sailors of different ships stationed at the river port were working to find the wreckage of the crashed plane, the official said. Meanwhile, the BAF has formed a committee to probe the accident.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shakila Sultana confirmed the matter. Co-pilot Wing Commander Sohan, who sustained injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, she said.