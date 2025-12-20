Bangladesh Anarchy: Hindu Man Lynched, Hanged, Body Set on Fire; 7 Arrested In Mymensingh

Mymensingh: Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven people in connection with the mob killing of a Hindu youth in the Valuka area of Mymensingh district, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, Dipu Chandra Das (27), a follower of Sanatan Dharma, was allegedly attacked and beaten to death by a group of people earlier this week. The incident sparked outrage and renewed concerns over mob violence and minority safety in the country.

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the Interim Government in a post on X said, “The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh”.

According to authorities, RAB-14 carried out coordinated operations at multiple locations in and around Mymensingh and detained seven suspects believed to be directly involved in the assault. The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

Officials said the accused will be produced before a court, and further legal proceedings are underway. Investigators are also probing the circumstances that led to the attack and whether others were involved.

The incident took place in the Valuka area of Mymensingh district, where Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth, was attacked by a mob. According to local reports, the violence was triggered by allegations that the victim had made offensive remarks, though authorities have not confirmed these claims.

A group of people assaulted Dipu Chandra Das, beating him severely. He later succumbed to his injuries. The incident led to tension in the area, with law enforcement rushing to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Following the killing, police and security agencies launched an investigation, while the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted raids at multiple locations to identify and arrest those involved. The case sparked widespread condemnation, with rights groups and civil society organisations demanding swift justice and stronger action to prevent mob violence.

Earlier in a statement issued by the Yunus administration on X, the government said, “We express deep condemnation over the incident in Mymensingh in which a Hindu man was beaten to death. There is no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh. No one involved in this brutal crime will be spared”.