Day After Violent Unrest, Dhaka On High Alert Ahead of Sharif Osman Hadi’s Funeral; Supporters Gather At Manik Mia Avenue

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s capital remained tense on Saturday as activists of Inqilab Moncho gathered for the funeral procession of their slain leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with heavy security deployed across key parts of Dhaka. The funeral prayer is scheduled to be held later today at Manik Mia Avenue, near the national Parliament building.

Preparations for the funeral prayer are underway, which is scheduled for 2 pm local time. With the ceremony just hours away, authorities have tightened security in and around Manik Mia Avenue, restricting movement and deploying additional police forces to prevent any escalation.

Sharif Osman Hadi, the leader of Inqilab Moncho, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He was flown to Singapore by air ambulance on December 15 for advanced treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18.

Following news of his death, protests erupted across Dhaka, with activists demanding justice for their slain leader. Several rounds of demonstrations were reported after Hadi’s body was brought back to the capital, with parts of the city witnessing vandalism, arson and clashes.

Advertisement

Bangladesh’s Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) also strongly condemned the vandalism and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, calling the attacks a serious threat to press freedom.

As Inqilab Moncho supporters continue to gather for the funeral procession, the interim government remains under intense pressure to ensure peace and prevent further violence in the capital.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the United States has issued a security advisory ahead of the funeral, warning that large gatherings could escalate into violence. The advisory urged caution as tensions remain high in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

In a separate development, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven people in connection with the beating to death of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, the office of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh said on Saturday. The victim, Dipu Chandra Das (27), a follower of Sanatan Dharma, was beaten to death in Valuka, Mymensingh.

RAB-14 conducted operations at multiple locations and arrested the following suspects: Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). Authorities said investigations into the case are ongoing and further legal action will follow.

Bangladesh has been witnessing recurring unrest since last year, when mass student-led protests led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The political situation remained volatile, with youth and student groups continuing to mobilise. Tensions further deepened after a Bangladeshi court awarded the death sentence to Sheikh Hasina, sharply polarising public opinion.