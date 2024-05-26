Published 16:53 IST, May 26th 2024
Bangladesh Evacuates Hundreds of Thousands as a Severe Cyclone Approaches From Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh’s junior minister for disaster management and relief Mohibur Rahman said volunteers have been deployed to evacuate people to 4,000 cyclone shelters.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A boy stands on a broken signboard as water flows on to the Kuakata beach on the coast of Bay of Bengal caused by the advancing Cyclone Remal in Barisal, Bangladesh, May 26, 2024. | Image: (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)
