Bangladesh Interim Government Bans Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, announced on Saturday a formal ban on the Awami League, the political party headed by deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision was made citing national security concerns and ongoing investigations into alleged crimes committed by the party and its leadership.

Ban Enforced Under Anti-Terrorism Law

The ban, declared under Bangladesh’s anti-terrorism legislation, will come into legal effect following an official gazette notification, expected to be published on the next working day. A statement released by the council of advisers (acting as the cabinet) confirmed the move and emphasized that the prohibition will remain until the conclusion of the Awami League’s trial in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

The interim government justified its decision by pointing to the need to protect Bangladesh’s security and sovereignty, as well as the safety of participants in the July 2024 uprising.

What began as a student-led protest against a reservation system escalated into a nationwide anti-government movement after a violent crackdown ordered by Hasina’s administration.

Since the uprising, 77-year-old Sheikh Hasina fled the capital and is now residing in India. In a significant development, the meeting chaired by Muhammad Yunus also approved amendments to the ICT law, allowing the tribunal to try not only individuals but also political parties, their front organisations, and affiliated bodies.

Multiple Charges Against Hasina and Her Associates

Hasina is facing a wide range of allegations including corruption, mass murder, crimes against humanity, and enforced disappearances. These charges are being investigated by the ICT. In April, a Bangladeshi court issued arrest warrants against Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, and 50 others related to alleged illegal land acquisitions using political influence.

Rising Influence of the National Citizen Party