Published 16:45 IST, May 26th 2024
Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation As Cyclone Remal Approaches From Bay Of Bengal
Bangladesh on Sunday launched an intensified evacuation campaign in vulnerable areas as it prepares for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' forecast to make landfall by evening or midnight with a potential high tidal surge and heavy rainfall in the country's coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation Ahead Of Cyclone Remal | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
16:45 IST, May 26th 2024