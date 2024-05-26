Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation Ahead Of Cyclone Remal

Published 16:45 IST, May 26th 2024

Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation As Cyclone Remal Approaches From Bay Of Bengal

Bangladesh on Sunday launched an intensified evacuation campaign in vulnerable areas as it prepares for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' forecast to make landfall by evening or midnight with a potential high tidal surge and heavy rainfall in the country's coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar.