 Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation Ahead Of Cyclone Remal | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 16:45 IST, May 26th 2024

Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation As Cyclone Remal Approaches From Bay Of Bengal

Bangladesh on Sunday launched an intensified evacuation campaign in vulnerable areas as it prepares for severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' forecast to make landfall by evening or midnight with a potential high tidal surge and heavy rainfall in the country's coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation Ahead Of Cyclone Remal
Bangladesh Launches Massive Evacuation Ahead Of Cyclone Remal | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

16:45 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement