Bangladesh on Edge as Hindus Hold Massive Protests Against Desecration of Lord Ram Statue, Suspension of Temple Project

Dhaka, Bangladesh: Hundreds of Hindus, primarily students and community members, took to the streets of Dhaka on Friday in a torchlight procession to protest the alleged desecration of an image and statue of Lord Ram, as well as the suspension of a major statue construction project.

The demonstrations erupted after reports that a violent mob placed a shoe on a depiction of Lord Ram during protests by Islamist groups opposing the building of an 81-foot statue of the deity in Gaibandha district’s Palashbari upazila. Protesters described the act as a profound insult to Hindu religious sentiments.

Organized by Hindu student groups, including those from institutions like Dhaka University and Jagannath Hall, the march began at Shahbagh intersection, wound through key areas of the capital, and concluded at the National Press Club. Demonstrators chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jago Jago Sanatan Jago,” while demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the desecration and the resumption of the halted statue project.

Community leaders expressed deep anguish over the incident stating that Lord Ram is revered as an incarnation of the divine, and the desecration has caused widespread pain within the Sanatan community. Protesters issued a 72-hour ultimatum to authorities for action and highlighted broader concerns about the safety and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh, amid ongoing reports of temple attacks following political shifts since 2024.

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The proposed statue project in Gaibandha reportedly faced strong opposition from radical organizations and Islamic parties, leading to its suspension. Similar protests spread to other parts of the country, with participants calling for greater protection for Hindu sites and swift government intervention.

As of Saturday, no official government response to the ultimatum had been confirmed. The events have drawn renewed attention to the challenges faced by Bangladesh’s Hindu minority and raised questions about religious harmony in the country.

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