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Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin Resigns

The resignation letter was formally submitted to National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. A press conference has been scheduled for 5:00 PM local time at the oath-taking room of the National Parliament Building, where officials are expected to provide further details & an official announcement

Ankita Paul
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Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin Resigns
Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin Resigns | Image: Reuters

Dhaka, Bangladesh: President Mohammad Shahabuddin submitted his resignation on Friday, July 24, marking a significant political development in the country.

The resignation letter was formally submitted to National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed. An emergency press conference has been scheduled for 5:00 PM local time at the oath-taking room of the National Parliament Building, where officials are expected to provide further details and an official announcement.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed returned to Dhaka earlier today from Thailand, cutting short his medical trip by two days. Upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, he briefed reporters on the constitutional procedures that follow a presidential resignation.

“If the President resigns, the resignation letter must be submitted to the Speaker. The National Parliament will then elect a new President within the next 90 days,” the Speaker stated.

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He further clarified his own role, saying, “When the President resigns, the Speaker serves as the Acting President, as clearly stipulated in the Constitution of Bangladesh. The National Parliament must elect a new President within three months.”

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The Speaker had departed for Bangkok on July 19 for medical check-ups. His early return fueled widespread speculation about the President’s position throughout the day.

Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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