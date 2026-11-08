Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina's Extradition From India, Law Minister Calls Her 'Convicted Criminal'

New Delhi: Bangladesh has formally sought the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, with Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman on Sunday describing her as a "convicted criminal" and asserting that Dhaka would pursue her return through legal channels.

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka after inaugurating a training workshop, Asaduzzaman said the Bangladesh government was taking all necessary legal steps to bring Hasina back from India. He emphasised that the process would be governed by law and due procedure rather than political considerations or emotions.

"To me, she is a criminal. A criminal convicted by our tribunal. To us, this is her identity," the law minister said, according to reports.

Bangladesh Seeks Hasina's Return Under Extradition Treaty

Addressing questions about the efforts to bring the former prime minister back, Asaduzzaman said the matter fell under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs as it involved the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh.

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He said Dhaka had already requested Hasina's repatriation under the bilateral treaty and expected the matter to be handled through the established legal process.

"The matter will be dealt with in accordance with the law, leaving no room for emotions. We have requested her repatriation under the treaty and through due process," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

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The minister also clarified that the decision on handing Hasina over rested with the Indian government.

He said Bangladesh would ensure that any further action following her return was carried out in accordance with the country's legal procedures.

India Yet To Announce Decision On Extradition Request

India has previously acknowledged receiving Bangladesh's requests seeking Hasina's extradition but has not announced any decision on handing her over.

The Indian government has maintained that the matter is being examined through established judicial and domestic legal processes.

Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, when she fled Bangladesh following a mass uprising that brought an end to her 15-year rule. An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus subsequently took charge of the country.

In November 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in connection with crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the 2024 student-led uprising. The tribunal conducted the trial in her absence.

The extradition issue has remained a point of concern in relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, with Bangladesh repeatedly seeking her return.

Hasina Says She Intends To Return To Bangladesh In December

The latest development comes amid Hasina's stated intention to return to Bangladesh in December.

During an audio-only virtual press conference organised in New Delhi on August 5, the former prime minister said she intended to return to her country despite the possibility of facing imprisonment or death.

Her interaction with the media had drawn a sharp reaction from Dhaka, with Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry expressing outrage over the event.

India subsequently distanced itself from the interaction, stating that it had been organised by a private media organisation and that the government had no involvement in it.